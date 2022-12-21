A woman has been charged with two counts of assault, following a police raid at a house in Abington.

Police were called to an address in Abington Avenue on December 18 at around 10.30am to reports of an assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eyewitness described being alerted to the incident by hearing a “loud bang” and looked to see six police vehicles at the scene and “doors being smashed in” by officers.

The assaults were alleged to have taken place in Abington Avenue on Sunday morning (December 18).

The witness told Chronicle & Echo: “I was just surprised to wake up, look out and see police everywhere.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Police officers were called to an address in Abington Avenue on December 18, at about 10.30am, to reports of an assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad