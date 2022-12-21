Woman charged with two assaults after police raid on Northampton home
An eyewitness reported six police vehicles being on the scene with “doors being smashed in” at an address
A woman has been charged with two counts of assault, following a police raid at a house in Abington.
Police were called to an address in Abington Avenue on December 18 at around 10.30am to reports of an assault.
An eyewitness described being alerted to the incident by hearing a “loud bang” and looked to see six police vehicles at the scene and “doors being smashed in” by officers.
The witness told Chronicle & Echo: “I was just surprised to wake up, look out and see police everywhere.”
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Police officers were called to an address in Abington Avenue on December 18, at about 10.30am, to reports of an assault.
“Virgil Pana, 55, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, has been charged with two counts of assault in connection with the incident.”