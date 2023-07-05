Woman bitten by dog after it was left tied up outside Aldi in Northampton

A woman was bitten by a dog that was left tied up outside an Aldi in Northampton.

The incident happened between midday and 1pm on May 30 outside the supermarket in Kensington Close, off Queen’s Park Parade.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and officers believe the woman pictured could help with the investigation.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The woman walked past a small dog, which had been left tied to a pole near the entrance. The dog bit her on the calf causing four small puncture wounds, which required medical treatment.

"Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.”