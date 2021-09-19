Woman banned from driving after crashing into Kettering pedestrian at red light

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A driver who hit a pedestrian after failing to stop at a red light in Kettering has been banned from the roads.

Susanna Balzini, 35, was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic when she crashed at 6.55pm on January 21 last year.

She was in Pytchley Road when she should have stopped at a red traffic light.

But she didn't and collided with a pedestrian on the crossing, leaving them with minor injuries.

Balzini, of Havelock Street in Desborough, denied driving without due care and attention but magistrates found the case case against her proved in her absence earlier this year.

This month at Northampton Magistrates' Court she was banned from driving for three months.