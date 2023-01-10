Woman avoids jail after strangling victim with charging cable in Burton Latimer home in row over crisps

A woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence after strangling another woman in her Burton Latimer home in a heated row over crisps.

Kimberley Coward, aged 35, of Latimer Close in Burton Latimer, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 10 after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that - at 6pm on May 28, 2022 - Coward was at a friend’s house and she had been drinking alcohol.

Kimberley Coward, aged 35, from Burton Latimer, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, January 10.

Kellie Enever, prosecuting, said the friend - a woman - described Coward as becoming increasingly aggressive after being triggered by a minor incident over a packet of crisps.

It was alleged that Coward began to level accusations at her friend, calling her a “tramp” before pinning her down with her knees, wrapping a charging cable around her neck, pulling tight on both ends and demanding repeatedly that she apologise.

The victim, not being able to move or breathe, recalled a picture of her son on the wall getting blurry as she was being strangled. She apologised and Coward released her.

Ms Enever said that Coward then started to cry, apologise, hug the victim and say: “I didn’t even know it was you, I thought it was somebody else.”

The court heard that the defendant then tried to deny the incident happened before picking the cable back up and telling the victim, “I will do it again and I will do the job properly.”

The victim left the room in tears and Coward attempted to apologise again but, when this was not accepted, the defendant launched herself at the victim again and she was made to leave. Coward sent text messages to the victim shortly later, apologising again for what happened.

The victim was left with red marks on her neck and front.

Ms Enever said: “She has been unable to leave her home for a period of time and she has experienced some depression since the incident. She just wants the defendant to accept what she has done and learn from her mistakes.”

Coward was arrested on May 29, 2022 and interviewed the next day, when she denied the offence and claimed the victim attacked her. She later pleaded guilty to the assault.

Coward has seven previous convictions - including battery in 2020 and assaulting an emergency worker in 2021.

Liam Muir, in mitigation, told the court that Coward is medicated for mental health problems, she uses drugs and binges alcohol due to her “sad history.”

The defence barrister said that Coward has previously engaged with the probation services but they would only address one issue at a time instead of all of them, which would help the defendant.

Mr Muir said: “This is a last chance for her but this is a real opportunity for her to turn her life around.”

Recorder William Webb sentenced Coward to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days. A restraining order was imposed between Coward and the complainant.

Mr Webb, addressing Coward, said: “This will be your absolute last chance. If you have a sentence before me, you will not get another chance.