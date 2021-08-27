Woman attacked by two men as she walked through Northampton alleyway
Police are looking for the unknown person who intervened and caused the attackers to run off
A woman was assaulted by two men as she walked through an alleyway in Northampton.
The victim was walking through the East Hunsbury alleyway near to the Toby Carvery that runs from the A45 slip road through to Butts Road at around 11.50pm last night (August 26) when she was attacked by two men.
Thankfully, the attack was cut short by an unknown person, who shouted "OI!" which disturbed the offenders and made them run off.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers are appealing for this person to come forward as they may have key information which could assist the investigation.
"They are also appealing for anyone with any relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to check their cameras around the time of the incident and to contact us if you see anything pertinent."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 21000497767.