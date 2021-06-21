Woman assaulted in altercation between two drivers at junction in Northampton

The assault happened after two drivers were involved in a disagreement in Wellingborough Road

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:41 pm
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:44 pm

A woman was assaulted during an altercation between two drivers in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The row took place at about 6.40pm on Friday, June 18 after the drivers of a blue Fiat Punto and a white Ford Transit van got into a disagreement at the junction of Booth Lane South.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either the incident or who may have captured the altercation on CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The altercation took place at the junction at the end of Booth Lane South.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 21000339811. Crimestoppers can alternatively be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.