Woman assaulted in altercation between two drivers at junction in Northampton
The assault happened after two drivers were involved in a disagreement in Wellingborough Road
A woman was assaulted during an altercation between two drivers in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.
The row took place at about 6.40pm on Friday, June 18 after the drivers of a blue Fiat Punto and a white Ford Transit van got into a disagreement at the junction of Booth Lane South.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either the incident or who may have captured the altercation on CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 21000339811. Crimestoppers can alternatively be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.