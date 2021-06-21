Woman assaulted in altercation between two drivers at junction in Northampton

A woman was assaulted during an altercation between two drivers in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The row took place at about 6.40pm on Friday, June 18 after the drivers of a blue Fiat Punto and a white Ford Transit van got into a disagreement at the junction of Booth Lane South.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either the incident or who may have captured the altercation on CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.

The altercation took place at the junction at the end of Booth Lane South.