Woman assaulted as she walked to bus stop in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was assaulted in Northampton.

The incident took place in Limehurst Square, off Limehurst Road, Duston, between 6am and 6.30am on Monday, December 27.

As the woman walked towards a bus stop, a man hit her.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The offender is described as a white man in his mid-20s, of a medium to large build with a round chubby face, short mousey coloured hair and very light-coloured facial hair."

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have captured the assault on CCTV or dash cam footage.