Woman assaulted as she sat in car in disabled bay at Northamptonshire leisure centre
The incident happened on October 16 between 5pm and 5.10pm in the car park of Towcester Leisure Centre in Milton Way.
Police officers are now appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 30s was assaulted following an altercation with an older man and woman.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The woman was approached by two people as she sat inside her car in the disabled parking bays.
"Following a verbal exchange, one of the suspects reached through the driver’s window and grabbed the woman, causing her pain.”
Witnesses or anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000620458.