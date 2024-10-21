Woman assaulted as she sat in car in disabled bay at Northamptonshire leisure centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was assaulted as she sat in her car in a disabled bay at a Northamptonshire leisure centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on October 16 between 5pm and 5.10pm in the car park of Towcester Leisure Centre in Milton Way.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 30s was assaulted following an altercation with an older man and woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The woman was approached by two people as she sat inside her car in the disabled parking bays.

The incident happened in the car park of Towcester Leisure Centre.

"Following a verbal exchange, one of the suspects reached through the driver’s window and grabbed the woman, causing her pain.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000620458.