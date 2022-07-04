Woman arrested for possessing bladed article after police incident in Northampton

A woman was arrested for causing a public nuisance and possessing a bladed article after roads were closed in Northampton.

On Friday evening (July 1), a large police presence including about six police cars and a police riot van was seen in the Swan Street and St John’s Street area of town for a number of hours.

Northamptonshire Police has since confirmed they were called to the area over welfare concerns.

The roads were closed for a number of hours.

A force spokesman said: “Police officers were called to St John’s Car Park in Northampton, shortly before 7.30pm on Friday, July 1 to concerns for the welfare of a member of the public.

"After several hours, a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and possession of a bladed article. She was taken to Northampton General Hospital, and was released on police bail.