Woman arrested for possessing bladed article after police incident in Northampton

A woman was arrested for causing a public nuisance and possessing a bladed article after roads were closed in Northampton.
On Friday evening (July 1), a large police presence including about six police cars and a police riot van was seen in the Swan Street and St John’s Street area of town for a number of hours.
Northamptonshire Police has since confirmed they were called to the area over welfare concerns.
A force spokesman said: “Police officers were called to St John’s Car Park in Northampton, shortly before 7.30pm on Friday, July 1 to concerns for the welfare of a member of the public.
"After several hours, a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and possession of a bladed article. She was taken to Northampton General Hospital, and was released on police bail.
"Roads which had been closed as a result of this incident were re-opened shortly after 10.30pm.”