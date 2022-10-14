News you can trust since 1931
Woman arrested after victim 'punched several times' in row outside Northampton town centre pub

Police appeal for witnesses following 3pm attack

By Kevin Nicholls
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 9:53am

Police are appealing for witnesses are two women were involved row outside a Northampton town centre pub.

A spokesman confirmed one woman was punched several times outside the Optimist in Fish Street, at around 3pm on Monday (October 10), adding: “The area would have been busy at this time of day so anyone who has information should call us 101 using incident number: 22000591048”.

A 37-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

