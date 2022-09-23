News you can trust since 1931
Woman arrested after victim bitten by dog during row at Northampton Racecourse fair

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:02 pm
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog during a row at the fair on Northampton’s Racecourse on September 2.

Northamptonshire Police revealed the victim suffered scratches to her legs and back and a spokesman added: “Anyone who saw the altercation, which happened between 6.45pm and 7.15pm, or may have mobile phone footage can call 101 using incident number 22000512266.”

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

