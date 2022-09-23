Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog during a row at the fair on Northampton’s Racecourse on September 2.

Northamptonshire Police revealed the victim suffered scratches to her legs and back and a spokesman added: “Anyone who saw the altercation, which happened between 6.45pm and 7.15pm, or may have mobile phone footage can call 101 using incident number 22000512266.”