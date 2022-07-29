Woman arrested after drugs raids in Northamptonshire

The 61-year-old woman was arrested at the Deanshanger address, and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 61-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs following the execution of two warrants in the south of the county.

Officers from the Daventry and South Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed the warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act at two addresses in Deanshanger and Paulerspury on July 27.

The two warrants were carried out as a direct result of community intelligence and reports from members of the public who were concerned about drug-related issues in the area.

The 61-year-old woman was arrested at the Deanshanger address, and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.