Woman and puppy bitten by 'brown and white XL Bully' in Northampton pocket park

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident in the Rectory Farm Pocket Park, in Healy Close.

The incident happened on Friday, May 16, between 3pm and 3.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A woman and her puppy were bitten by a “brown and white XL bully”.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000284568.