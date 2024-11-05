Woman and 14-year-old arrested after altercation between two boys near Halloween display in Northamptonshire
The incident happened at around 7pm on Thursday, October 31, close to a bench at the junction of Murswell Lane and High Street in Silverstone.
Police say an altercation took place between two teenage boys, which led to one boy suffering serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm who may have information relevant to their enquiries.
“It’s believed the area was busy at the time with people visiting a nearby Halloween lights display.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 55511, quoting incident number: 24000650271.
The 14-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman, both of Silverstone, arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further enquiries.