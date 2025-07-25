Woman, aged 45, arrested over incident involving 'vulnerable' victim at St Andrew's Hospital in Northampton

A 45 year-old woman has been arrested following an incident involving a “vulnerable” victim at St Andrew's Hospital in Northampton.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and ill treatment/wilful neglect in connection, following an incident at the hospital in June.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Detectives are investigating a report of an assault which is alleged to have taken place at St Andrew’s Hospital, Billing Road, Northampton on June 29.

“Due to the vulnerability of the victim in this case, officers conducting enquiries as part of this investigation have been in contact with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and local safeguarding leads.

“A woman, aged 45, from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of assault and ill treatment/wilful neglect in connection with this incident and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

St Andrew’s has released a statement following the arrest, confirming that several individuals have been suspended.

The statement reads: “Patient safety and quality care are our highest priorities. A key part of delivering on this commitment is empowering colleagues to speak up if they feel our standards fall short.

"Following concerns raised by staff, we took immediate action - suspending several individuals, launching a formal investigation, and reporting the issues to both the police and the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

“We are taking urgent steps to reinforce high-quality care across all wards and will continue to foster a culture where staff are supported to raise concerns. We are currently working closely with the CQC and commissioners regarding new inpatient admissions to our Northampton hospital.”

The CQC has been contacted for comment.

St Andrew's Healthcare is a registered charity specialising in the assessment, treatment and rehabilitation of people with psychiatric disorders, including people with developmental disabilities.

The rating of St Andrews Hospital Northampton from a CQC inspection report published in July 2024 remains at ‘requires improvement’.