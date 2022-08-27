Woman, 72, seriously injured in A43 crash between Kettering and Northampton
Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash at the Hannington crossroads
A 72-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A43 crossroads by Hannington yesterday (Friday).
Emergency services were called to the busy stretch of road between Kettering and Northampton after the incident which took place at about 5.50pm.
A grey BMW X1 which was travelling from Red House Lane was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes B180 which was travelling on the A43 from Kettering to Northampton.
A red Vauxhall Adam and a blue Toyota Yaris were also involved.
The front seat passenger of the BMW, a 72-year-old woman, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”