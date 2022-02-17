Woman, 42, held on arson charge following house blaze in Daventry
She is also charged with causing criminal damage and racial abuse
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 12:32 pm
A 42-year-old woman has been remanded in custody over arson offences following an incident on Sunday (February 13).
Rebecca Anne Jane, of Daventry, is accused of arson, criminal damage and using racially or religiously aggravated words in relation to an incident where a house in Friary Close, Daventry, was deliberately set on fire and a man racially abused.
Northampton magistrates remanded Jane in custody until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 30.