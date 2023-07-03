Woman, 39, charged after lit can of deodorant exploded in Northampton block of flats
A 39-year-old woman has been charged after a lit can of deodorant exploded in a block of flats in Northampton.
The incident happened on Sunday, June 18, at about 8pm, when a lit can of deodorant was set on fire and exploded inside a block of flats in the Drapery, according to police.
Lauren Marie Talbot, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life/injure property in connection with the incident.
Talbot appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 30 and was remanded into custody ahead of her next appearance at Northampton Crown Court set to take place on August 10, 2023.