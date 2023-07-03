Woman, 39, charged after lit can of deodorant exploded in Northampton block of flats

A 39-year-old woman has been charged after a lit can of deodorant exploded in a block of flats in Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 18, at about 8pm, when a lit can of deodorant was set on fire and exploded inside a block of flats in the Drapery, according to police.

Lauren Marie Talbot, of no fixed abode, has been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life/injure property in connection with the incident.

Police were called to the block of flats in the Drapery on Sunday June 18.