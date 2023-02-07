Woman, 32, charged with drink-driving after crashing into metal fencing off busy road in Northampton

A woman has been charged with drink-driving after crashing into metal fencing just off a busy road in Northampton.

Police were called to reports of a drunk driver on Upton Valley Way, just off the A4500 near Kislingbury on Friday, February 3.

Officers said Lois Turner, 32, of Northampton was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level is above the limit.

The woman crashed into metal fencing in Upton Valley Way on Friday