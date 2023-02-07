News you can trust since 1931
Woman, 32, charged with drink-driving after crashing into metal fencing off busy road in Northampton

She will appear in court on March 21

By Logan MacLeod
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 5:06pm

A woman has been charged with drink-driving after crashing into metal fencing just off a busy road in Northampton.

Police were called to reports of a drunk driver on Upton Valley Way, just off the A4500 near Kislingbury on Friday, February 3.

Officers said Lois Turner, 32, of Northampton was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level is above the limit.

The woman crashed into metal fencing in Upton Valley Way on Friday
She has been bailed and will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on March 21.