Woman, 32, charged with drink-driving after crashing into metal fencing off busy road in Northampton
She will appear in court on March 21
A woman has been charged with drink-driving after crashing into metal fencing just off a busy road in Northampton.
Police were called to reports of a drunk driver on Upton Valley Way, just off the A4500 near Kislingbury on Friday, February 3.
Officers said Lois Turner, 32, of Northampton was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level is above the limit.
She has been bailed and will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on March 21.