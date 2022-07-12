Police have revealed a 32-year-old woman and five schoolkids were arrested following a running battle between two gangs in Daventry on Saturday night (July 9).

Officers are appealing for witnesses after “a large fight between two groups” on the town’s Southbrook Estate.

Those arrested included two 16-year-olds — one boy, one girl — a boy aged 15, another 14-year-old and a girl aged 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses or drivers with dashcams following Saturday night's incident in Admirals Way, Daventry

All six have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened in Admirals Way between 6.45pm and 8.15pm.

"Our officers are very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the fight or captured it on mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage.”