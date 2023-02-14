Woman, 22, arrested after nurse assaulted at Northampton General Hospital
Water was thrown over a patient
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested following an incident when a nurse was assaulted at Northampton General Hospital.
The incident happened on January 27, between 7.30pm and 7.50pm. A female patient assaulted a nurse by grabbing her lanyard before throwing water over another patient, Northamptonshire Police have said.
The patient who had the water thrown over or anyone who witnessed the incident, should contact police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000055778.
The woman arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.