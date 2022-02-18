Corby woman, 18, remanded in custody after dawn drugs raid nets crack cocaine and heroin worth £150,000 in Northampton

Two Londoners have also been charged with class A drugs offences

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:11 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:12 am

Two men from London and a Corby teenager have been remanded in custody following a seizure of £150,000 worth of Class A drugs in Northampton.

A dawn raid in Kingsthorpe Grove seized just under £10,000 in cash alongside a huge quantity of crack cocaine and heroin.

Tyrrell Restal, 20, of Northborough Road, Croydon, and 21-year-old Raheem Restal, of Tulse Hill, South London both appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on February 10 charged with being concerned in the supply narcotics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two men and a woman appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court charged with drugs offences

Prestige Spencer, 18, of Welland Vale Road, Corby, was also charged with class A drugs offences.

All three were remanded in custody until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 28.