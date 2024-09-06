Witnesses sought after large fly tip found in street behind main Northampton road

This large fly tip was found in St Edmond's Road. Photo: WNC.

A large fly tip has been found in the street behind a busy Northampton Road – and the council is now asking for witnesses to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fly tip, dumped next to bins in St Edmunds Road, consists of white goods, household waste and pallets.

Posting on social media, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said: “This large fly-tip was found on St Edmunds Road in Northampton a few days ago. We are investigating the case and want to ask everyone if they witnessed them being deposited.”

Anyone with information should email: [email protected].