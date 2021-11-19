Witness appeal for 'large number' in area when boy, 15, was stabbed twice in Rushden

File picture

A re-appeal for witnesses has been issued by Northamptonshire Police after a teenager was stabbed in Rushden High Street.

Police believe there may have been witnesses who have not yet come forward and they are keen to speak to them to get to the bottom of what happened.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 7, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, in High Street. The victim, a 15-year-old boy was approached by two males who assaulted him and then ran off. The child sustained stab wounds to his chest and arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

It's believed there were a large number of people in the area at the time of the incident and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, to get in touch.

Witnesses should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 21000649617. They can also report information on line at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline.