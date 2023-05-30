News you can trust since 1931
Witness appeal after woman attacked in car in parking area on Wellingborough estate

The assault took place last month
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th May 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:25 BST

Police investigating an assault on a woman in Wellingborough have today (Tuesday) launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Between 4pm and 4.20pm on Sunday, April 23, a woman was assaulted by a man while both were in a car which was within a parking area in Kilnway.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It is believed there was a potential witness to this incident in another vehicle, and officers are appealing for this person, or anyone else who saw what happened, to get in touch.”

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000245694.

The spokesman said that a 37-year-old Wellingborough man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

