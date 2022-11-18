Witness appeal after man seen shooting air rifle in field and waving weapon around near Northampton Aldi
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen shooting cans with an air rifle in a field before waving the weapon around close to a Northampton Aldi.
The incident happened on November 12 between 7.30am and 9.10am in a field near Harborough Road, Northampton.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000662414.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation.