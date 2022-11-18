Witness appeal after man seen shooting air rifle in field and waving weapon around near Northampton Aldi

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen shooting cans with an air rifle in a field before waving the weapon around close to a Northampton Aldi.

The incident happened on November 12 between 7.30am and 9.10am in a field near Harborough Road, Northampton.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000662414.

