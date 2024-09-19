Witness appeal after fight in car park of Northampton block of flats leads to possible assault

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 19th Sep 2024, 16:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight in the car park of a block of flats in Northampton.

The incident happened in the car park of Beaumont House in Cliftonville between 4pm on Tuesday (September 17) and midnight on Wednesday (September 18).

Police say it is believed an unknown man involved in the fight may have been seriously assaulted so are now appealing for anyone who saw anything to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad