Witness appeal after fight in car park of Northampton block of flats leads to possible assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight in the car park of a block of flats in Northampton.

The incident happened in the car park of Beaumont House in Cliftonville between 4pm on Tuesday (September 17) and midnight on Wednesday (September 18).

Police say it is believed an unknown man involved in the fight may have been seriously assaulted so are now appealing for anyone who saw anything to come forward.

