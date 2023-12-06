Witness appeal after burglars force open patio doors to try and get into Mawsley house
Police investigating a burglary in the village of Mawsley are appealing for witnesses and information.
Between 11pm on Monday, December 4, and 4am on Tuesday, December 5, unknown offender/s climbed into the rear garden of a property in Broughton Road.
A police spokesman said: “From there they forced open the patio doors leading into a conservatory, before unsuccessfully attempting to gain entry into the main part of the house.”
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at this time or who has information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist the investigation, is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000747716 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.