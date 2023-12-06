Witness appeal after burglars force open patio doors to try and get into Mawsley house

Police are appealing for information about the break-in

Police investigating a burglary in the village of Mawsley are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 11pm on Monday, December 4, and 4am on Tuesday, December 5, unknown offender/s climbed into the rear garden of a property in Broughton Road.

A police spokesman said: “From there they forced open the patio doors leading into a conservatory, before unsuccessfully attempting to gain entry into the main part of the house.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the break-in

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at this time or who has information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist the investigation, is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.