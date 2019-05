Police investigating a burglary in Barton Seagrave have appealed for witnesses.

The break-in happened between 4am and 5am on Monday, May 13, at a property in Dale Crescent.

Items including cash and a wallet were taken.

No further details have been released by the force.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”