Witness appeal after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Moor Road, Rushden

Police believe several people may have witnessed the incident
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a girl was inappropriately touched in Moor Road, Rushden.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 11, between 3.10pm and 3.30pm, when a man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl by grabbing her bottom before he made off.

A police spokesman said: “At least three members of the public were in the street at the time of the offence and we are appealing for these people to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
"If you witnessed this incident or have information about it, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000285636.”

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.