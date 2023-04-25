Armed police were spotted in a Northampton neighbourhood on Monday evening (April 24).

Several officers were seen on Kingsthorpe front – Harborough Road – between 6.05pm and 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have said today (Tuesday April 25) that this related to an incident of affray.

Armed police were seen at Kingsthorpe front on Monday evening (April 24).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 6.05pm last night when we were called to an affray in Harborough Road.