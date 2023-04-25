News you can trust since 1931
Why armed police were seen on Kingsthorpe front on Monday evening

A boy was arrested

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

Armed police were spotted in a Northampton neighbourhood on Monday evening (April 24).

Several officers were seen on Kingsthorpe front – Harborough Road – between 6.05pm and 6.30pm.

Police have said today (Tuesday April 25) that this related to an incident of affray.

Armed police were seen at Kingsthorpe front on Monday evening (April 24).Armed police were seen at Kingsthorpe front on Monday evening (April 24).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 6.05pm last night when we were called to an affray in Harborough Road.

"A boy was arrested on suspicion of affray but released with no further action.”