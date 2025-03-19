Why armed police were called to Northampton neighbourhood on Monday afternoon
Northamptonshire Police officers were called to Borrowdale Walk, off Churchill Avenue, at around 4.35pm.
A police spokeswoman said they received a third-party report of a concern for welfare at an address in the area.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing police dogs and armed office on scene.
The spokeswoman added: “Officers attended and were able to bring the householder away from the property, before they indicated that people within the address may have weapons, which resulted in deployment of armed officers.”
Two Birmingham men – aged 20 and 22 - were arrested on suspicion of burglary, which happened in the Churchill Avenue area. Both were later released with no further action.