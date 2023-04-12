News you can trust since 1931
Why armed police were called to Northampton neighbourhood on Good Friday

Residents reported seeing a large police presence and the police helicopter

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST

A large police presence was seen in a Northampton neighbourhood on Good Friday following an incident where two men were threatened with a weapon.

The incident happened in Naseby Street on the morning of April 7 when two men were threatened with a firearm. Officers were in the area for most of the day and police have since arrested a 33-year-old man.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This is in connection with an incident in Naseby Street, Northampton, on April 7, at about 10am when two men were threatened with a firearm.

A large police presence was spotted in Kings Heath on Good Friday (April 7).A large police presence was spotted in Kings Heath on Good Friday (April 7).
“No one was injured during this incident and we would like to thank the public who have assisted us in this investigation.”

Daniel Ruben Barden, aged 33, of Northampton, has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.