Threatening behaviour, attempted burglary, harassment, driving offences dealt with by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 28

YUSIF BONGAY, aged 29, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs of £60.

YUSIF BONGAY, aged 29, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, compensation £100, surcharge surcharge £114, costs £100.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

RUFUS JOHNSON CUTHBERTSON, aged 27, of Byfield Road, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

PAUL MICHAEL LOUND, aged 42, of Camborne Close, Northampton, attempted burglary, carried articles for use in the course of, or in connection with burglary; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, compensation £200, costs £85.

SEAN JOSEPH JACKSON, aged 30, of Roose Close, Boughton, four counts of assaulting police officers by beating; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, compensation £400, costs £200.

OLANREWAJU BALOGUN, aged 35, of no fixed abode, used, threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £140, compensation of £70, surcharge £56, costs £85.

DARIUS IGNAT, aged 18, of Broad Street, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; conditionally discharged for six months.

ANTHONY FLETCHER, aged 27, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, common assault of an emergency worker, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, sent false message by public electronic communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety; community order with abstinence from alcohol order for 120 days and overnight curfew, fined £170, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SYLVIA MULLEN, aged 38, of Habrorough Road, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulted a police officer by beating; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £40

RYAN JACKSON, aged 38, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, possession of heroin; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

DEBBIE NOONE, aged 38, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, assault by beating; 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200.

VADIM BRAGA, aged 33, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, criminal damage; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £154, costs £85.

LIVIU-ADRIAN MOCANU, aged 37, of Tower Field Square, Northampton, drink driving; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

GAVIN MORGAN, aged 46, of Newnham Road, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85

■ These cases were heard on September 29

OLUFUNKE REBECCA ACQUAYE, aged 33, of Hill Fort Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DREW SEBASTIAN AUGUISTE, aged 31, of Malesquare Walk, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ALINA BALTAG, aged 27, of Pell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £214, surcharge £85, costs £90, six points.

GEORGE JAMES BARR, aged 37, of Roderick Way, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IONUT BIRNEATA, aged 32, of St James Street, Daventry, left a motor vehicle unattended when the engine had not been stopped, caused a vehicle to stop in the controlled area of a toucan crossing; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

JAIME JOAN PAMELA BOOTY, aged 27, of Cross’ Grange, Hartwell, speeding, fined £269, surcharge £107, costs £90, five points.

Ashleigh ALEXANDER BRYANT, aged 34, of Pilton Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

LIAM MICHAEL ADAM BULGER, aged 33, of Beatty Close, Daventry, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

JOHN ANTHONY BURHOLT, aged 57, of Back Lane, Chapel Brampton, speeding; fined £205, surcharge £82, costs £90, six points.

SHAQIR CENAJ, aged 36, of Weedon Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £432, surcharge £196, costs £90, six points.

KERRIE-ANN COLE, aged 38, of Wentworth Way, Stoke Bruerne, speeding; fined £245, surcharge £98, costs £90, six points.

RAJNUR I DEVI, aged 23, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £90, four points.

IOAN DRAGOMIR, aged 38, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

STEFAN-OVIDIU DRAGULIN, aged 29, of Weggs Farm Road, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

OLIVER RICHARD FRANKLIN, aged 22, of Church Lane, Evenley, two defective tyres, dangerous vehicle, no MoT, not wearing a seat belt; fined £931, surcharge £372, costs £90, three points.

JUSTIN MESECH JACK, aged 43, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, six points.

BRIAN ROBERT JOHNSTON, aged 44, of Norwood Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

STACEY NICOLE KANYANGE, aged 30, of Merrydale Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £420, surcharge £168, costs £90, six points.

NOEL PHILIP LODGE, aged 53, of Maida Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

VASILE MEREACRE, aged 35, of Lambrook Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

REUBEN OSAGIE, aged 34, of Aynho Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LEWIS JOHN ROBSON, aged 20, of Queensland Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £40, fined £120, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

ADHARSH SOJAN, aged 48, of Holly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ADALBERT TULI, aged 37, of Primrose Hill, Daventry, speeding; fined £101, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

NATASHA LOUISE WARR, aged 47, of Marlow Road, Towcester, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

