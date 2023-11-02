Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 19

MILOS UZELAC, aged 46, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, resisted police; 80 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £620.

ANGELO DECHIARA, aged 83, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £461, compensation of £400, surcharge £184, costs £620.

LEONARD-ADRIAN MOISE, aged 26, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

JAMES BRYANT, aged 26, of Long Mallows Rise, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150.00, costs £85.00.

MARK HOWARD, aged 45, of Kennel Terrace, Brixworth, burglary; fined £80.00, compensation of £204.00, surcharge £32.00, costs £85.00.

DALIBOR STEVKIC, aged 35, of Upland Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 14 weeks in prison, disqualified for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on October 20

ARQILE BATZAK, aged 42, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, five points.

NEKI PARLLAKU, aged 38, of Currie Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS RINKEVICIUS, aged 31, of Wysall Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £672, surcharge £269, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL KELVIN WILLIAMS, aged 30, of Hillside Road, Nether Heyford, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt, defective tyre; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90.

JOHN SHAW, aged 39, of no fixed abode; stole five packs of cheese to the value of £20.00 from CO-OP, stole six packs of salmon and four packs of cheese to the value of £47.00 from CO-OP; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £67.

CHARLIE PEARSE, aged 36, of no fixed abode, theft; 50 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

RICHARD PRESCOTT, aged 50, of Greendale Square, Northampton, stole Ted Baker gift sets to the value of £80.00 from Boots; fined £80, surcharge £32.00, costs £85.00.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.