■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 21

KIERAN LEE HUNTER, aged 20, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; 60 hours unpaid work; surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £620.

CARL WILLIAM GIBSON, aged 35, of Newport Road, Spencer, assault by beating; six weeks in prison; surcharge £128, costs £310.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

NIGEL JONATHAN GRAHAM, aged 43., of Cranford Road, Kingsthorpe, breached court order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

KAYANNE LESLIE, aged 31, of Freehold Street, Northampton, two charges of dishonestly failing to notify authorities of change in circumstances relating to claim for housing benefit; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

STEPHEN DAVID JOHN VINE, aged 28, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, criminal damage, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; community order, compensation of £200,

JONAS MUCHECHETERE, aged 60, of Drywell Court, Northampton, drink-driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

CRAIG THOMSON, aged 25, of Broomhill Crescent, Northampton, criminal damage, compensation of £450, costs £85.

KAYLEIGH BROUX, aged 31, of Scarletwell, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 18 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

VESELIN VESELINOV, aged 28, The Cherwell, Daventry, no insurance; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL STEPHEN BAILEY, aged 34, of Pianoforte Road, Roade, no insurance; fined £462, surcharge £46.

ABDUL ALI, aged 48, of Auckland Close, Northampton, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £106, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

VINETREE AUTOMOTIVE LTD, of Catesby Road, Staverton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £110, costs £110.

■ These cases were heard on February 22

ZAKI AHMED, aged 37, of Byfield Road, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a knife; four months in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £200.

VASILII PLAMADEALA, aged 31, of Prentice Court, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £825, surcharge £83, costs £620.

MILES LUKE CONNORS, aged 22, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, criminal damage to a motor vehicle, criminal damage to windows at McDonald’s; 200 hours unpaid work.

FLORIN-FELIX VARTOLOMEI, aged 37, of Ivy Road, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

BAYLEY JAMES FITZSIMONS, aged 24, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JACK ANDREW GENTLE, aged 30, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

THOMAS DAVID MANNING, aged 32, of The Furrows, Moulton, assaulted a police officer, criminal damage, resisted a police officer, used threatening or abusive words of behaviour; community order, compensation of £350.

CATALIN PASCU, aged 28, of Essex Street, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LAWRENCE DUBE, aged 20, of, Winnington Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £85.

REECE SCOTT, aged 20, of Cowper Terrace, Northampton, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

DANIEL WYLLIE, aged 34, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MATTHEW JOHN BOOTH, aged 43, of Livingstone Road, Daventry, drug-driving, no seatbelt, possession of cannabis; fined £460, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KAISAR ABDALLA, aged 30, of Moat Place, Northampton, breached court order; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

GABRIEL ANDREI ANTON, aged 32, of Harborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90.

SANDU BANDA, aged 17, of Trenery Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £34, costs £90, seven points.

MURPHY ASANTE BOATENG, aged 22, of Queens Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

VALENTIN GABRIEL COCIU, aged 33, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, no insurance, no seatbelt; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, seven points.

JAMIE HAMILTON CROWTHER, aged 59, of Barn Close, Towcester, speeding; fined £1,230, surcharge £123, costs £90, six points.

SAM KERKULA DOUMAH, aged 49, of Emley Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90.

KARL KIERAN GLOVER, aged 26. of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £77, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SUJAY GOPALAPPA, aged 23, of Newington Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, seven points.

IAIN HAVELL, aged 42, OF The Paddocks, Shutlanger, speeding; fined £208, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SASHA LEAH JENNINGS, aged 23, of Carlton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £109, surcharge £34, costs £90, seven points.

LIDIA LESANU, aged 42, of Prentice Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £176, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

LEONIE MAIRS, aged 38, of Lark Rise, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NICOLAE MERIACRE, aged 34, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £833, surcharge £83, costs £90, seven points.

LYKOURGOS NICOLAS METAXAS, aged 57, of Moulton Road, Holcot, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MATTHEW MOORE, aged 23, of Lichfield Close, Kislingbury, speeding; fined £574, surcharge £57, costs £90, six points.

ALEX KINYANJUI MUIRURI, aged 38, of Black Cat Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TIBERIUS NICOLAE, aged 50, of Tyes Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MASUCCI NINO, aged 43, of Preston Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £90, seven points.

GEORGE ALEXANDER NORRIS, aged 39, of Western Avenue, Daventry, unsecured load; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

ERIS MALAJ, aged 24, of St Peter’s Gardens, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £760, surcharge £76, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LIAM CONNOR KING, aged 22, of Abbey Road, Northampton, two charges of possession of cannabis; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs of £85.

■ These cases were heard on February 23

JASON GLEN LUKE DEEGAN, aged 32, of Penford Close, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £528, surcharge £53, costs £300, ten points.

RORY HOGAN, aged 49, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order with overnight curfew requirement for two months, ten points.

JAMIE LEE MICHAEL JARVIS, aged 27, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

NICU BALACA, aged 54, of Gordon Street, Northampton, breached community order; 130 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

MANTAS DUMBRAVA, aged 23, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis, fined £100.

MANTAS DUMBRAVA, aged 23, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, criminal damage to police property; compensation of £50, costs £85.

MICHAEL DAVID FINCH, aged 44, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, resisted a police officer; fined £261, surcharge £34, costs £85.

RICHARD GEORGE PRESCOTT, aged 48, of Greendale Square, Ecton Brook, making threats to kill; discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £22, costs £95.

SEAN MICHAEL EVANS, aged 30, of The Willows, Daventry, two charges of criminal damage, sent threatening text messages; fined £181, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SHARREE MARIE ORTON, aged 37, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for nine months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

DONATA BESA, aged 45, of Quernstone Lane, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.