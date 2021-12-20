Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Flore and Potterspury

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 10

ELENA IOAN, aged 22, of Pell Court, Northampton, theft of two pairs of shoes and a handbag value £116 from River Island, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for two years, surcharge to fund victim services £22, pay costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN WELCH, aged 20, of Hampton Street, Semilong, assault, destroyed six bottles of alcohol value £100 belonging to Nene Valley Stores, stole two cans of soft drink value £3; 50 hours unpaid work, pay compensation £100.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

CHRISTOPHER JOHN WELCH, aged 20, of Hampton Street, Semilong, assault, theft from Superdrug; 50 hours unpaid work.

JEROME GARFIELD CASEMAN, aged 39, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, two counts of fraud; three months night-time curfew with electronic monitoring, compensation of £500.

KATIE PAULINE JOHNSON, aged 33, of Norfolk Terrace, Northampton, assaulted a Police Constable; fined £349, compensation £50, surcharge £35, costs £85.

MARCIN EBERT, aged 38, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, carrying an offensive weapon; 80 bours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JACK BUGLASS, aged 18, of Watersmeet, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £420, surcharge £42, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

REIS STEAD, aged 24, of Crow Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £313, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DAVID GREENWOOD, aged 53, of Port Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

MICHAEL ANONGBO, aged 54, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

ZYDRUNAS MERTYNAITIS, aged 34, of Stanley Street, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

JAKE SHUTTLEWORTH, aged 25, of Farmers Close, Wootton, drink-driving; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JOSEPH SIMON LYONS, aged 37, of Bricketts Lane, Flore, drink-driving, causing an accident, possession of cocaine; 180 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ANDREW STOCKTON, aged 59, of Sanders Lane, Potterspury, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROSS JONATHON HOLT, aged 43, of Swift Close, Grange Park, speeding; fined £972, surcharge £97, costs £90, three points.

STUART GEORGE HOPKINSON, aged 55, Dewar Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £90, six points.

PADRAIG O'HARE, aged 19, Woodlands, Grange Park, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

■ These cases were heard on December 11

CIAN SEAN BOWMAN, aged 21, of Swansea Crescent, Spencer, possession of cannabis; fined £233, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ALEXANDRU CUJBA, aged 28, of Kingmaker Way, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance, driving while using a hand-held mobile phone; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

AARON PEACHEY, aged 24, of Avenue Bernard, Brackley, drug-driving; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

