Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Woodford Halse and Earls Barton

Jamie Kentsch, aged 39, of no fixed abode, breach of restraining order, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 19 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £128, pay costs of £145 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Connor James Shortt, aged 27, of Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, breach of non-molestation order, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £2,000, surcharge £95, costs of £85, six penalty points.

Karen Louise Etty, aged 39, of Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order, surcharge £95, costs of £300, disqualified for 24 months.

James Mark Stoker, aged 57, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £20.

Ian Overy, aged 36, of Sycamore Avenue, Woodford Halse, made threatening a phone call; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs of £85.

Jamie Luke Berwick, aged 42, of Darwin Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; fined £30, discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs of £85.

Calen Clarke, aged 18, of Bridge Street, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £75, surcharge £34, costs of £85.

Farid Mansouri, aged 52, of Ravenscroft, Northampton, criminal damage, assault by beating; fined £865, pay compensation of £100, surcharge £87, costs of £620.

Colin Charles Witter, aged 63, of Raisins Field Close, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £150, surcharge £30, costs of £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Neville Danga, aged 19, of Helmdon Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a kebab shop window; fined £220, compensation of £100, surcharge £34, costs of £85.

Andrea Kelly Ross, aged 58, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, stole clothing value £390.21 from Dobbies Garden Centre; discharged conditionally for nine months, costs of £310.

Daniel Ashby, aged 38, of no fixed abode, stole Jack Daniels, a sandwich, ice cream and two bottles of Jack Mackay valued at £85.55 belonging to Tesco, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; eight weeks in prison, compensation £85.55.

Mihai Ascunseanu, aged 27, of Charles Street, Northampton, exceeded the limit for drugs while in charge of a vehicle; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs of £85, disqualified for 40 months.

Mihai Ascunseanu, aged 27, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, drug-driving; community order with 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs of £85, disqualified for 40 months.

Thomas Alan William Pym, aged 28, of Blacksmith Way, Woodford Halse, driving while disqualified; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs of £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Lauren Maria Munro, aged 30, of Romany Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drunk in a public place in charge of a child; community order, surcharge £95, costs of £85, disqualified for 3 years.

Maiem Ahmed, aged 24, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; five months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs of £85.

Joe Harry Maddison Houghton, aged 23, of Castle Avenue, Duston, assault by beating; community order, court order; surcharge £90, costs of £500.

Gene Kennedy, aged 18, of Garner Lane, Earls Barton, carried a knife in a public place; six months in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £128, costs of £85.

Anna Rutherford, aged 42, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £200.

Colin Andrew Scarley, aged 60, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, used threatening, abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear; community order, surcharge £95, costs of £85.

Darren Wayne Asamudu, aged 52, of College Street, Northampton, used threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs of £85.

Kimberley Michelle Murray, aged 31, of Park Walk, Northampton, two charges of assaulting emergency workers, assault, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £650, surcharge £22, costs of £85.

Ben Tate, aged 24, of Muncaster Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs of £85, disqualified for 26 months.

Caroline Copland, aged 57, of Portland Place, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs of £85.

Caroline Rhoda Huarns, aged 40, of Prentice Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, caused an accident; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs of £85, disqualified for 22 months.

Mohammed Zakaria Hassan Miah, aged 37, of The Headlands, Abington, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs of £85.

John Doran, aged 27, of Queen Eleanor Road, Far Cotton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs of £90, disqualified for 18 days.

Celal Girgin, aged 44, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, speeding; fined £666, surcharge £66, costs of £90, six penalty points.

Jamey Bowles, aged 27, of Willow Lane, Hartwell, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs of £90, disqualified for seven days.

David Dams, aged 75, of Orchard Hill, Northampton, failed to give information required by police; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs of £90, six penalty points.

David Dams, aged 75, of Orchard Hill, Northampton, speeding; fined £76, costs of £90, three penalty points.

Michael Harrigan, aged 29, of Quernstone Lane, Northampton, speeding on October 8, 2020; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs of £90, three penalty points.

Michael Harrigan, aged 29, of Quernstone Lane, Northampton, speeding on January 22, 2021, fined £146, costs of £90, three penalty points.

Stephen Short, aged 66, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs of £85.

Gheorghe Leonard Stoica, aged 28, of Henry Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £32, costs of £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

