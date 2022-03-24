Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Moulton and Boughton

Northampton Magistrates Court

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on March 14

ADAM ARTHUR KELLY, aged 27, of Exeter Place, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance, drove without due care and attention; four weeks prison, surcharge £128, disqualified for three years.

VLADIMIRAS KUZMENKO, aged 44, of Reynard Way, Northampton; breached court order; fined £50, costs £150.

DANIEL STANISLAW DANEK, aged 29, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

MARCEL ANTON, aged 34, of Maidencastle, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £700, surcharge £70, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

DUMITRU SIRBUL, aged 30, of Shetterstone, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

VINEESH KALLADADHIL, aged 38, of Lion Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ANDREI MERIACRE, aged 37, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JAMES ELLIOTT PRITCHETT, aged 42, of York Way, Northampton, drink-driving; 140 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

BARRY CLARKE, aged 43, of Thornhill, Northampton, possession of diamorphine; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

NORBERT KRUK, aged 43, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, drink-driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

KASPARS STRAUTMANIS, aged 40, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; fined £200, compensation of £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SHAUN ALLAN BASSETT, aged 29, of Holdenby Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, three points.

VIDAL CHICO GRAHAM, aged 45, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £614, surcharge £61, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

NOEL LONGMORE, aged 51, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £90, disqualified for for six months due to repeat offending.

CHARLES ROYSTON MAINS, aged 61, of Lime Kiln Close, Boughton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, three points.

SIMON PATRICK McDONALD, aged 48, of Sargeants Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £666, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 55 days.

LORNA FRANCIS-RYAN, aged 50, of Roman Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £304, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for eight days.

LAMIN BRIMM, aged 23, of Monarch Terrace, Northampton, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, seven points.

FOUAD HACHLAF, aged 32, of Brecon Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £110, five points.

■ These cases were heard on March 15

DAVID JOHN McMAHON, aged 47, of Overstone Road, Moulton, assaulted a police constable, failed to surrender to custody; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £115, costs £200.

BUDD LEE SIMMONS, aged 23, of Watling Street West, Towcester, seven charges of public indecency; 100 hours unpaid work, five-year sexual harm prevention order, compensation of £200.

BRANDON DANIEL DOWNEY, aged 21, of Ringway, Northampton, failed to provide specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

DALE ANTHONY ANDREW JONES, aged 32, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, indecent behaviour; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Arron JAMES LACEY, aged 29, c/o Tresham Green, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; community order with four months probation, surcharge £95, costs £300.

Arron JAMES LACEY, aged 29, c/o Tresham Green, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; costs £60.

NORBERT SLUPSKI, aged 20, of Jervis Close, Daventry, drug-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, possession of cannabis; fined £582, surcharge £58, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CONSTANTIN BATIR, aged 27, of Pavilion Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £233, costs £60.

YUSUF RAHMAN, aged 19, of Somerset Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £80 costs £60.

MARK BELL, aged 47, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; 160 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

PETRUT IONUT CRACIUN, aged 26, of Smith Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £215, costs £60.

EMMANUEL NINO ABROKWAH, aged 38, of Tovey Drive, Daventry, failed to comply with community order; 210 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.