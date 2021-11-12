Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Flore and Harlestone

■ The following cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 1

Danny Brett Plumb, aged 26, of Ashby Road, Welton, harassment; community order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £95, pay costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mohammed Abdul Muqtadir, aged 22, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

Connor Gavin Rogers, aged 24, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £80.

Connor Gavin Rogers, aged 24, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, possession of spice, theft of meat worth £168.96 from Marks & Spencer; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £100.

Daniel Anthony Richard Gawler, aged 37, of Park Drive, Kings Heath, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for five months.

Perrie Steven Benstead, aged 30, of Allard Close, Rectory Farm, assault by beating, stole a mobile phone; community order with 140 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, compensation of £450, surcharge £95, costs £270.

Lee Stephen Atkinson, aged 32, of Milton Street, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £100, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Afaq Babar, aged 30, of Russett Drive, Little Billing, drove without due care and attention, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £1,320, surcharge £132, costs £85, nine penalty points.

James Matthew William Kelly, aged 33, of Old Barn Court, Lings, drink-driving; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Aaron Kenneth Merivale, aged 43, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, fraudulently used a registration mark, no insurance, possession of cannabis, community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, eight penalty points.

Riley Dick Mutarimanja, aged 19, of Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage of a window, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Riley Dick Mutarimanja, aged 19, of Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage of a motor vehicle; compensation of £200.

Emilian-Marius Tudorache, aged 43, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

Abdul Ali, aged 41, of Holly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Jamie Stuart Ashby, aged 33, of Dore Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Ololada Bamigbade, aged 25, of Thurspit Place, Northampton, no insurance, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Kevin Nigel Broadhurst, aged 53, of Mitchell Close, Northampton, speeding, provisional licence holder driving on a motorway; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, three penalty points.

Kevin Deane, aged 52, of Butlers Close, Aston le Walls, speeding; fined £923, surcharge £92, costs £90, six penalty points.

Robert Barry Fuller, aged 32, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £42, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

James John Geraghty, aged 38, of Crestline Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Roman Ghiluta, aged 40, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Keiron Michael Hanbury, aged 29, of York Way, Lower Harlestone, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Thomas William Anthony Johnson, aged 35, of Marburg Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £161, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Brian Keaney, aged 50, of Old Quarry Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Lavinia Pandele, aged 25, of Perry Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Marian Paun, aged 22, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, no insurance, no licence; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Sheridan Phillips, aged 56, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Stefan Raut, aged 28, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, rode in the rear seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Stephen Paul Ryan, aged 36, of Daventry Road, Staverton, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Christielle Elka Rosalind Stratford, aged 37, of Collins Hill, Flore, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Andrei Tintari, aged 50, of Mill Pond Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Doru Daniel Ungureanu, aged 29, of Clarke Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Teresa Elizabeth Stevenson, aged 41, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Rakesh Nalin Patel, aged 35, of Ashby Park, Daventry, speeding; fined £129, surcharge £34, costs £90,

Stephen Martin Edwards, aged 66, of Chiltern Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £689, surcharge £69, costs £90, six penalty points.

Adam Preece, aged 34, of Brackley Road, Towcester, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £910, surcharge £66, costs £110, eight penalty points.

Amarilnto Rama, aged 26, of St James Park Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Duston Autocentre Ltd, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £110.

Bethany Gates, aged 20, of Langdale Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £430, surcharge £34, costs £110, six penalty points.

Louis Tsimba, aged 28, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £317, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ The following cases were heard on November 2

Rene Damon Martin, aged 22, of Treetops, Goldings, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; resisted a police officer, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; community order, fined £120, compensation of £200.

Jeremiah James O’Driscoll, aged 38, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £156, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

Skye Taylor, aged 44, of Castilian Street, Northampton, stole Jack Daniels to the value of £19.99 belonging to B&M; discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £19.99, surcharge £22, costs £50.

Petronela Foraro, aged 24, of Cowper Street, Northampton, stole perfumes value £631 from Next, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for four months, compensation £315.50.

Gabriel-Andrei Anton, aged 32, of Southampton Road, Far Cotton, drove while disqualified; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, six penalty points.

Aimee Samwell, aged 28, of Wollaston Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85, four penalty points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.