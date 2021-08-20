Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Wootton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 11

Aram Majidi, aged 26, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £40, to pay costs £60 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel John Osbourne, aged 37, of The Wye, Daventry, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £195.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

Nadia Cherie Snooks, aged 35, of University Close, Northampton, breach of court order; community order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £95, costs £85.

Jennifer Baker, aged 52, of Bordeaux Close, Northampton, drink-driving; community order, curfew with electronic monitoring, surcharge fund victim services of £95, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

Leah Jade Webster, aged 20, of c/o Burleigh Road, Northampton, two charges of assaulting an emergency worker; eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £200.

■ These cases were heard on August 12

Richard Burgess, aged 36, of Cooper Close, Towcester, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £415, surcharge £41, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Blessed Jabangwe, aged 24, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, driving while disqualified, obstructed a police officer, no insurance; community order with 200 hours unpaid work; fined £200, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Otis Fitzgerald Grace, aged 38, of Broughton Place, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £40.

Jordan Reece Taylor, aged 28, of Bern Links, Northampton, failed to comply with court order; community order, surcharge £30, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 13

Scott Hardie, aged 47, of Gallfield Court, Bellinge, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; fined £120, surcharge £32, costs £85.

Patrick McNeill Johnson, aged 53, of Cherry Close, Headlands, possession of diamorphine, possession of crack cocaine; community order, fined £50, surcharge £95, costs £85,

Derren Stewart, aged 29, of Derby Road, Northampton, criminal damage, assault by beating; community order with 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £550.

James Dolling, aged 42, of Marburg Street, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £71, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Thomas James Fitzhugh, aged 36, of Brookside Close, Yelvertoft, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £85, disqualified for 4 months.

Dalton Allan George McGregor, aged 27, of Purser Road, Abington, possession of a small quantity of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Saheedur Rahman, aged 28, of Woodland Avenue, Northampton, failed to stop at red light traffic signal; fined £266, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Gavin Alexander Tarrant, aged 42, of New Croft, Weedon, no insurance; fined £66, surcharge £34, six penalty points.

Bartosz Janczyk, aged 35, of Banbury Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Peter Soltau, aged 53, of Meadowsweet Way, Wootton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, four penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on August 14

Tania Lydia Robinson, aged 38, of Keyham Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Martin John Wale, aged 48, of Osprey Drive, Daventry, no seatbelt; fined £45, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Paul Croft, aged 70, of Welford Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.