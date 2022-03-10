Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Brixworth and Boughton

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on February 28

DECLAN JAMES CASEY, aged 31, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, forced entry to a property, three charges of assaulting a police constable, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; 14 weeks in prison, compensation of £100.

RYAN WAYNE CLARKE, aged 22, of HMP Peterborough, assault with an offensive weapon; 22 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £128.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court

RIMGAUDAS KATKAUSKAS, aged 52, of Wheatfield Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £1,320, surcharge £130, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85. disqualified for 36 months.

DENIS MUKAJ, aged 24, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, used a false driving licence, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,200, surcharge £120, costs £85, six points.

LUKE BENJAMIN SYMMONDS, aged 26, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, breached supervision order following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

JOHN THOMAS WRIGHT, aged 20, of St Andrews Road, Semilong, assaulted occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage; community order, compensation of £500.

ANDREI JALBA, aged 41, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

RYAN MARLOW, aged 22, of Juniper Close, Towcester, drink-driving; fined £403, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

PHILLIP Charles BURTON, aged 60, of Lime Avenue, Eydon, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

ALGERT DRICI, aged 27, of Marigold Way, Daventry, possession of cannabis, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £360, surcharge £34, costs £85.

AMIR KHAN AHMADZAI, aged 22, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, defective registration plate; fined £50, surcharge £34, costs £30.

SYEED AHMED, aged 20, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspended of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £300, six points.

MARCELO JUNQUEIRA DA CUNHA, aged 53, of Hanging Barrows, Boughton, speeding; fined £288, £34, costs £350, four points.

■ These cases were heard on March 1

KOLCHUMA BEGUM, aged 34, of Upper Cross Street, Northampton, fraud; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1619.13, surcharge £128, costs £500.

ARTURAS PAGUDA, aged 32, of West Street, Moulton, driving without due care and attention, failed to comply with no entry sign; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

JORDAN BATCHELOR, aged 20, of The Medway, Daventry, assault by beating, three charges of assaulting a police constable; 100 hours unpaid work, community order with 120-days alcohol abstinence requirement, compensation of £600, surcharge £95, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER STUART STREETMAN, aged 32, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

JORDAN LEWIS JONES, aged 23, of Swale Drive, Kings Heath, driving while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cannabis; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

JACK BEDDOE, aged 21, of Alsace Close, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, fined £276, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

THOMAS CONQUER, aged 23, of Willow Gardens, Brixworth, drug-driving, possession of ketamine, fined £403, surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ROBERTS GERASIMOVS, aged 32, of Knot Tiers Drive, Northampton, no MoT; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £85.

ISRAEL MASOSO, aged 38, of West Priors Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

ALAN O’MALLEY, aged 52, of King Edward Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £691, surcharge £69, costs £85, seven points.

ABDUL ABDI, aged 39, of Auctioneers Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £90.00, three points.

EDITH ATTAMA, aged 45, of Camelot Way, Northampton, failed to stop at red traffic signal, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,320.00, surcharge £132.00, costs £90.00, six points.

DANIELLA JAYNE BARDEN, aged 30, of Skimmer Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £19, surcharge £34.00, costs £90.00, three points.

ION DUMITRIU, aged 24, of Falconers Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £90.00, three points.

ASHRAF IBRAHIM, aged 19, of Pilgrims Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £66.00, costs £90.00, six points.

NIGEL VICTOR MAKUNI, aged 24, of East Oval, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £90.00, three points.

ANDREI PASA, aged 36, of Muscott Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £133.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £90.00, three points.

PETER RADWELL, aged 52, of Orchard Close, Towcester, speeding; fined £40.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £90.00, three points.

CHRISTINA SCOTT, aged 39, of Hickman Drive, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £120.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £90.00, six points.

BAIBA SIRSNINA, aged 43, of Wheatfield Road North, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £66.00, costs £90.00, six points.

VALENTIN STEFAN, aged 21, of Garrick Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £66.00, costs £90.00, six points.

JAMES JONATHAN CHARLES BARKER, aged 30, of Forest Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £880.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00.

LAURAS JANULIS, aged 34, of Park Walk, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIELE MANFREDI, aged 28, of Abington Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £660.00, surcharge £66.00, costs £90.00, six points.

COLM JOSEPH HYLAND, aged 42, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, breached supervision requirements after release from prison; fined £40, costs £60.

BILLY LEE MARK VICCARS, aged 20, of Herbert Street, Northampton, breached community order; 30 hours unpaid work, costs £60.00.

CRAIG DAVID WALSH, aged 36, of Southampton Road, Northampton, branched community order; 131 hours unpaid work, costs £60.00.

BEN CONWAY, aged 24, of Wickery Dene, Wootton, breached community order; 151 hours unpaid work, costs £60.00.

BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 18, of Lea Road, Northampton, breached community order; two weeks overnight curfew, costs £60.00.

■ These cases were heard on March 2

ABAS BALLAJ, aged 30, of Mereway, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, six points.

BENJAMIN EDWARD EDMUND ROBINS, aged 39, of Mercers Row, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen; fined £1,125, surcharge £113, costs £620, disqualified for 18 months.

We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.