Who's been sentenced from Northampton Daventry, Roade, Cogenhoe and Wootton

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on March 21

VAUGHAN SIMON COE, aged 31, of Shelley Street, Northampton, stole meat value £140.70 from Asda, stole alcohol worth £64 from Asda, stole food worth £27.00 from OneStop, stole health and beauty items from OneStop worth £81.00; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, community order with night-time curfew and electronic monitoring, compensation of £332.70, surcharge to fund victim services £128, Crown Prosecution Services costs £85.

TAFADZWA KATANDA, aged 40, of Home Close, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £538, surcharge £54, costs £85, six points.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of offences each week

ABDUL MOJEED LAGUDA, aged 25, of River View, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order, fined £230, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

VINCE SHELTON, aged 32, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, caused unnecessary suffering to an animal, failed to protect an animal from pain; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £100, disqualified from keeping any animal for 10 years.

QUINTON VALLAN PHILLIP DRON, aged 23, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MARIUS RADUCANU, aged 30, of Charles Street, Northampton, assault by beating, carrying an offensive weapon; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £128, costs £620.

WILLIAM EDWARD WILKINSON, aged 57, of Harborough Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, surcharge £95, costs £300.

ALEXANDER THOMAS MEADOWS, aged 27, of Pippin Close, Cogenhoe, drink-driving; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

ROSS WHITE, aged 37, Hopping Hill Gardens, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, obstructed police, fraud; 120 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £95, costs £85, six points.

TONICHA-JADE O’BRIEN, aged 22, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £40.

DARIUSS EDWARDS-GRAY, aged 25, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, no MoT, defective tyres; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

RICHARD RONNIE HORNE, aged 44, of Arthur Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £20, surcharge £34, costs £40.

PATRYK KOSZELA, aged 23, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; community order, fined £134, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

MARCIN TUREK, aged 30, of Leyside Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, six points.

SHANTI DHADRA, aged 56, of Ashpole Spinney, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £737, surcharge £73, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on March 22

EDUARD ANTOCI, aged 34, of Agnes Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for nine months.

JOSHUA HILLERY, aged 39, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drug-driving, possession of Ketamine; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ARAM MAJIDI, aged 27, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; fined £50, costs £30.

■ These cases were heard on March 23

REECE JOHN COIA, aged 20, of Alder Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, theft of a motor vehicle, no insurance; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL DAVID McDONALD, aged 36, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon in public place, possession of amphetamine, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, six points.

COURTNEY HUGHES-HAYNES, aged 23, of Glebe Road, Roade, possession of cannabis; £293, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SHANNON WALKER, aged 27, of Gardeners View, Northampton, four charges of assaulting a police officer, drunk and disorderly; six months probation, compensation of £200, surcharge £95, costs £85.

SEBASTIAN TOMAS KIMEL, aged 37, of Rillwood Close, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, breach of court order; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

MARCUS FRANCIS PAINTON, aged 21, of Foxglove Close, Wootton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £189.64, surcharge £22, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.