Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Earls Barton and Crick

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 17

HAYDN LLOYD DARLOW, aged 30, of no fixed abode; threatening behaviour, criminal damage; community order, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, criminal damage, compensation of £100.

LEWIS DAVID WILLIAMS, aged 28, of Elizabeth Way, Earls Barton, drink-driving; fined £345, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court deals with hundreds of cases each week

■ These cases were heard on February 18

FAY PATRICIA SMITH, aged 56, of Kerrfield Estate, Northampton, used threatening, two charges of using abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge £95, costs £300.

EUCLID WHITE, aged 28, of Campion Court, Northampton, breached court order; fined £150, costs £142.

DAWID MURAWSKI, aged 25, of Crestwood Close, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

DANIEL SCOTT McGUINNESS, aged 31, of Balfour Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £233, surcharge £34, costs £85.

STEPHEN ANTHONY FRIDAY, aged 58, of Freehold Street, Northampton, assault by beating, theft; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge £128, costs £320.

FLORIN-CONSTANTIN CONSTANTIN TITIRIGA, aged 40, of Oakley Street, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police officer; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50.00, surcharge £95, costs £85.

LAURA JANE ELIZEBETH TUTTON, aged 33, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SARAH BURNE, aged 42, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, drink-driving, no MoT; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

Lee PHILLIP VENNER, aged 41, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SHANE ANTHONY HOUGHTON, aged 25, of Studland Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, six points.

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 23, of Hunters Close, Kingsthorpe, theft, assault by beating, committed a further offence while on suspended sentence; 33 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

MARTIN WASHINGTON, aged 49, of The Headlands, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £162, surcharge £34, costs £200, disqualified for 14 months.

KIRK JOHN ADNITT, aged 47, of Hatherley Close, Crick, speeding; fined £380, surcharge £38, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

KAYLEIGH MARIE WOOD, aged 35, of Lark Rise, Brackley, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £173, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SIDDIG ZAKARIA ISMAIL, aged 26, of Weedon Road, Northampton, defective tyres; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VITALIE PUSCAS, aged 25, of Hodder Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

■ These cases were heard on February 19

DECLAN MICHAEL HARVEY FRANKLIN, aged 24, of no fixed abode; failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

DECLAN MICHAEL HARVEY FRANKLIN, aged 24, of no fixed abode; breached court order; 14 days in prison, surcharge £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.