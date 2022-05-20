Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Cogenhoe, Crick, Moulton, Collingtree and Overstone

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on May 9

PAUL FRANCIS DUKE, aged 43, of Derby Road, Northampton, stole food value £90.50 from Tesco, assault by beating; community order, fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £100, compensation of £200.

MARK DAVID STANLEY, aged 33, of St Peters Way, Cogenhoe, drink-driving; fined £62, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MARCUS TAYLOR, aged 25, of Stephens Road, Overstone, drink-driving; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LUKE CHRISTOPHER PAUL STEVENS, aged 29, of Wilford Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, no insurance; fined £256, surcharge £34, costs £100, compensation of £400, seven points.

ARTURS ENGELIS, aged 24, of Semilong Road, Northampton, stole items value £15 from Morrisons, stole items value unknown from Iceland, assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ARTURS ENGELIS, aged 24, of Semilong Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £230, costs £85.

REMIGIJUS SEDUIKIS, aged 36, of Beverley Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT, fraudulently used a registration mark, possession of cannabis; fined £690, surcharge £69, costs £85, six points.

NATHAN JEWEL GOMES, aged 36, of Collmead Court, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CAMERON McWILLIAMS, aged 20, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, Disqualified for 22 months.

ALEKSANDRS SKUCS, aged 27, of Kelmarsh Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 46 months.

MARC TIMOTHY BEEZLEY, aged 22, of Twyford Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £283, surcharge £38, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARC TIMOTHY BEEZLEY, aged 22, of Twyford Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £94, costs £90, three points.

ADAM HILLYARD, aged 30, of Eden Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ADAM HILLYARD, aged 30, of Eden Road, Northampton, fined £153, costs £90, three points.

VINEETH THILAKAN, aged 26, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £178, surcharge £34, costs £90, eight points.

■ These cases were heard on May 10

ANTHONY JOSEPH ASH, aged 50, of Cyril Street, Northampton, attempted burglary; five charges of interfering with a motor vehicle, stealing a quantity of Christmas presents value £100, stealing a wallet from a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft; four months curfew with electronic monitoring, six months probation, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £450.

JOHN PATRICK LAVELLE, aged 30, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £166, costs £60.

LISA KATRINA ADNITT, aged 41, of Drayson Lane, Crick, speeding; fined £243, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JAHANGIR ALAM SHAH, aged 27, of Streambank Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BILLY EDWARD BARNES, aged 29, of Clinton Road, Northampton, falled to give information identifying a drive suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

OLEG BURDUJA, aged 52, of HIgh Street, Weedon, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, aged 37, of Fallow Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

AJMAL ELAVUMKUDI KARIM, aged 27, of Craven Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU ENACHE, aged 27, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ZAIN DAVID ALLAN GOODWIN, aged 28, of Chantelle Court, Daventry, speeding; fined £46, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CHRISTOPHER STUART HAGGER, aged 41, of Brunting Road, Moulton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspended of an offence; fined £623, surcharge £62, costs £90, six points.

ELEANOR CLAIRE HARPER, aged 42, of Acre Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BENJAMIN MICHAEL HEATH, aged 26, of Althorp Road, Northampton, no insurance, fined £372, surcharge £37, costs £90, six points.

MICHAL LEMPART, aged 37, of Ferndale Road, Northampton, speeding, no insurance; fined £573, surcharge £57, costs £90, six points.

AKUA OSEI NYARKO, aged 39, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £573, surcharge £57, costs £90.

SCOTT O'SULLIVAN, aged 55, of Balfour Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JAMIE ANN PANCOUST, aged 32, of West Oval, Northampton, failed to comply with no entry sign; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KEVIN ROBERTS, aged 51, of Blacksmith Way, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £70, surcharge £34, three points.

GLYKERIA ROUMPATI, aged 22, of The Drapery, Northampton, used a motorised scooter with no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £422, surcharge £42, costs £90.

LYNDAN TAYLOR SABOLEH, aged 23, of Croftmeadow Court, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90.

IONEL ROBERT VILCEANU, aged 30, of Lower Priory Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT JOHN WILLS, aged 42, of Little London, Silverstone, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BENJAMIN JAMES WOOLLARD, aged 58, of Little Lane, Yardley Hastings, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DENNIS GERALD CAROLAN, aged 54, of Park Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; 107 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

ARAS ABDULLA DAOWD, aged 37, of Huxloe Rise, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; 87 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

JACK PATRICK DEVINE, aged 26, of Watering Lane, Collingtree, failed to comply with community order; 80 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on May 11

JOHN PATRICK LAVELLE, aged 30, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, stole Xbox value of £229.99 from Xchange4Cash; 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £229.99, surcharge £95, costs £85.

PATRICE NIGEL DOUGLAS DOUGLAS-HALL, aged 53, of St James Park Road, Northampton, attempted burglary; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

DONNA MICHELLE MAY, aged 41, of New Croft, Weedon, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £150.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.