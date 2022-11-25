Shoplifters stealing Prosecco, steaks, Quality Street and gift sets jailed by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 10

ALI ALI, aged 42, of no fixed abode, stole bottles of Jack Daniels value £50 from Sainsburys; fined £50, detained in the courthouse — deemed served by time already in custody.

SARAH LOUISE McCANN, aged 35, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, stole four boxes of Quality Street, Nivea and Vaseline gift sets value £26.25 from Iceland, stole bottles of Prosecco value £90 from BP Connect; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £45.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JOHN ANTHONY SHAW, aged 38, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, stole steaks value £37.35 from Iceland, stole Prosecco worth £90 from BP Connect; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £45.

RYAN LEE STOREY, aged 26, of no fixed abode, stole cheese value £15 from Co-op; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £15.

YAASMEEN UDDIN, aged 20, of no fixed abode; assaulted a police officer; community, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

NEIL BARRY ROGERS, aged 47, of Deal Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, committed an offence while on a suspended sentence; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

MICHAEL MAKAWA, aged 42, of Ashmead, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

■ These cases were heard on November 11

DEON DE-GROOT, aged 23, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; new community order made.

MATHEW ROBERT LUCS, aged 45, of Robert Street, Northampton, two charges of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £400, surcharge £80.

JAMIE STEVENSON, aged 31, of Telstar Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

SANDRA PEREZ, aged 33, of Frank Large Walk, Northampton, speeding; fined £268, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

LAWRENCE GEORGE URANIE, aged 33, of Ethel Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90.

RAMIN ORPHAN FAYAZ, aged 26, of Middleton Road, Daventry, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85,

TATIANA BULAT, aged 25, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £84, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

METIN-ERGEAN EMIN, aged 33, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

DARREN JORDAN, aged 53, of Breach Close, Brixworth, speeding; fined £137, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points .

LUCIO ALLAN BAXTER, aged 21, of St Crispin Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

JAY ADAM BEWLEY, aged 35, Rievaulx Way, Daventry, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £90, three points .

PIETRO GIUSEPPE BRINDISI, aged 69, of Harborough Road, North, Boughton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £233, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

NATHAN CLARKE, aged 22, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points .

JOSHUA MATTHEW COULING, aged 25, of Moores Close, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £161, surcharge £34, costs £90.

JACK ANDREW GENTLE, aged 31, of Dundee Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.