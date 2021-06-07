Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Bugbrooke, Blisworth and Moulton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 26

Krzysztof Dariusz Ebert, aged 43, of Mallard Close, Northampton, driving while disqualified on October 23, 2020, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody, community order with 200 hours unpaid work, disqualified six months, fined £552, pay surcharge to fund victim services £55, pay costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Krzysztof Dariusz Ebert, aged 43, of Mallard Close, Northampton, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on May 25, 2021, no insurance; no separate penalty.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Brandon James Michael Hedges, aged 22, of Chipsey Avenue, Bugbrooke, failed to comply with a suspended sentence order; fined £50.

Stephen John Malin, aged 47, of Melbourne Road, St James, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Adrian Bernert, aged 52, of The Pound, Syresham, drug-driving; fined £461, disqualified 18 months, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Thomas Ian Curtis Dilley, aged 34, of Valley Road, Brackley, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £40, costs £85.

Thomas Ian Curtis Dilley, aged 34, of Valley Road, Brackley, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, surcharge £34.

Krzysztof Pawel Hutyra, aged 24, of Lindisfarne Way, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 22 months, fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Harry Charles Robson, aged 19, of Easton Way, Grendon, drug-driving; disqualified 18 months, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Robert Lee John Dale, aged 37, of Upper Thrift Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drug-driving, no insurance; disqualified 24 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Christopher John Welch, aged 19, of Hampton Street, Semilong, used threatening, abusive or insulting words; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 27

Amanda Elizabeth Butler, aged 42, of Portway Drive, Croughton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £620, six penalty points.

Shaquille Alves, aged 24, of Limehurst Square, Duston, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £40, costs £60.

Lewis James Hearne, aged 28, of HMP Peterborough, sent a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Marius Gumauskas, aged 40, of Salcey Street, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 130 hours unpaid work; disqualified 40 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Callum Martin McDonald, aged 29, of Houston Road, Far Cotton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £105.

Chantelle Fachie, aged 20, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a police constable; community order, compensation £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 28

Jevgenijs Jermolajevs, aged 27, of Stanley Road, Northampton, possession of a large serrated knife in a public place; community order with 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Blerim Xheleshi, aged 31, of Grange Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, possession of one wrap of cocaine; community order with 100 hours unpaid work; disqualified 24 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Jori Lazaj, aged 23, of Raeburn Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £85, six penalty points.

James Lloyd Aston Stephenson, aged 31, of Balfour Close, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £58, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Harry Lamb, aged 19, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; disqualified 12 months, fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Oliver Steven Munro, aged 19, of Obelisk Close, Boughton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, carrying a dangerous number of passengers; disqualified 16 months, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Benjamin John Fletcher, aged 39, of Dallington Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, disqualified 12 months, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £40.

Jason Norton, aged 22, of Pond Bank, Blisworth, drink-driving; disqualified 17 months, fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Lee Jay Clifton, aged 37, of Portland Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 13 weeks in prison, costs £190,

Kerry Greaves, aged 56, of Nortoft, Guilsborough, drink-driving, no insurance; disqualified 12 months, fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

John Philip Howard, aged 33, of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, breach of court order; eight weeks in prison.

Craig David Day, aged 31, of Lewis Road, Northampton, stalking; community order with 250 hours unpaid work, compensation £100, surcharge £95, costs £620.

Britney Dee Claire Stevenson, aged 23, of Turnpike, Moulton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

James Scott, aged 67, of Ashton Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £32, costs £85, six penalty points.

Tyler Evans, aged 26, of Betjeman Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £85, six penalty points.

Victor Untila, aged 23, of Bennett Close, Daventry, no UK licence, no insurance; fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £85, eight penalty points.

Mark Lawson, aged 59, of Foscote, Towcester, speeding; fined £352, surcharge £35, costs £85, three penalty points.

Daniel Patrick Sheehan, aged 25, of Prentice Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, six penalty points.

Craig Steven Gleeson, aged 32, of The Avenue, Northampton; no insurance, unsupervised provisional licence holder; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified seven days.

■ This case was heard on May 31

Bayley James Fitzsimons, aged 23, of Whitfield Road, Biddlesden, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop, possession of a quantity of cannabis; fined £193, surcharge £34, costs £85, seven penalty points.

■ This case was heard on June 1

Ion Lungu, aged 28, of Gordon Street, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance, committed an offence during a period of a suspended sentence; community order, curfew with electronic monitoring, disqualified 27 months, fined £1,214, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.