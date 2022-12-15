■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 1

ZAHEER ALAM, aged 51, of Mapperley Drive, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine, possession of diamorphine; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £22, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

PAUL KEVIN BERGIN, aged 54, of Coverack Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 150 hours unpaid , surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

VICTOR MLANMBO, aged 30, of no fixed abode, possession of a Stanley knife in a public place, fraud, failed to surrender to custody, community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOSH BULL, aged 21, of Priory Close, Northampton, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, costs £85.

SAMUEL HOWES, aged 31, of Towcester Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, costs £85,

TOM HARRY HOWES, aged 30, of Towcester Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, costs £85.

JESSICA DAVITT, aged 32, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £50.

VALDI ISANKOVS, aged 23, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £40, compensation of £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.

TRISTAN LEE AUSTIN, aged 46, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, stole a TV and air fryer; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SARAH JANE BRADY, aged 29, of Everdon Close, Northampton, no insurance, criminal damage; fined £200, surcharge £80, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending, compensation of £60.

VLAD BOGDON CHIPER, aged 31, of Clinton Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

FLORIN-CRISTIAN ION, aged 30, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

KLEART PEPA, aged 36, of Cameron Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs £85, three points.

■ These cases were heard on December 2

LAWRENCE GEORGE WATT, aged 33, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, drove without due care and attention, failed to co-operate with a roadside breath test, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £620, disqualified for 24 months.

STEFAN ONORISEK, aged 32, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, carried a Stanley knife without good reason, carried a kitchen knife without good reason; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £310.

KARL KIERAN GLOVER, aged 26, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £78, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

OTMAN INACHCHAL-MAHSNIYA, aged 23, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

LEE LINFORD, aged 48, of HIgh Street, Astcote, no insurance; fined £768, surcharge £77, costs £90, six points.

NEIL DAVID PACE, aged 57, of Sayers Close, Silverstone, speeding; fined £614, surcharge £61, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARTYNA PAWLOWSKA, aged 30, of Bretts Lane, Roade, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

HAYLEY NICE, aged 49, of Ermine Road, Northampton, on March 17, 2022, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £230, surcharge £46, six points.

HAYLEY NICE, aged 49, of Ermine Road, Northampton, on April 7, 2022, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £230, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.