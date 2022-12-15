Who’s been sentenced for possession of crack cocaine, carrying a knife, assaults, criminal damage and theft of a TV in Northampton
Latest list of cases heard by local magistrates
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 1
ZAHEER ALAM, aged 51, of Mapperley Drive, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine, possession of diamorphine; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £22, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.
PAUL KEVIN BERGIN, aged 54, of Coverack Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 150 hours unpaid , surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.
VICTOR MLANMBO, aged 30, of no fixed abode, possession of a Stanley knife in a public place, fraud, failed to surrender to custody, community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.
JOSH BULL, aged 21, of Priory Close, Northampton, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, costs £85.
SAMUEL HOWES, aged 31, of Towcester Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, costs £85,
TOM HARRY HOWES, aged 30, of Towcester Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, costs £85.
JESSICA DAVITT, aged 32, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £50.
VALDI ISANKOVS, aged 23, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £40, compensation of £50, surcharge £34, costs £85.
TRISTAN LEE AUSTIN, aged 46, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, stole a TV and air fryer; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.
SARAH JANE BRADY, aged 29, of Everdon Close, Northampton, no insurance, criminal damage; fined £200, surcharge £80, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending, compensation of £60.
VLAD BOGDON CHIPER, aged 31, of Clinton Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.
FLORIN-CRISTIAN ION, aged 30, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.
KLEART PEPA, aged 36, of Cameron Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs £85, three points.
■ These cases were heard on December 2
LAWRENCE GEORGE WATT, aged 33, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, drove without due care and attention, failed to co-operate with a roadside breath test, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £620, disqualified for 24 months.
STEFAN ONORISEK, aged 32, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, carried a Stanley knife without good reason, carried a kitchen knife without good reason; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £310.
KARL KIERAN GLOVER, aged 26, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £78, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.
OTMAN INACHCHAL-MAHSNIYA, aged 23, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.
LEE LINFORD, aged 48, of HIgh Street, Astcote, no insurance; fined £768, surcharge £77, costs £90, six points.
NEIL DAVID PACE, aged 57, of Sayers Close, Silverstone, speeding; fined £614, surcharge £61, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
MARTYNA PAWLOWSKA, aged 30, of Bretts Lane, Roade, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.
HAYLEY NICE, aged 49, of Ermine Road, Northampton, on March 17, 2022, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £230, surcharge £46, six points.
HAYLEY NICE, aged 49, of Ermine Road, Northampton, on April 7, 2022, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £230, six points.
