Who’s been in court including names of 52 people from Northampton fined for dropping cigarettes in town

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 3

ALWEN BROWN, aged 40, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, stole nine cans of beer value unknown from Booze City, assault by beating, possession of cannabis, criminal damage to a cell; fined £100, compensation of £230, pay costs of £320 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEPHEN LOCKE, aged 62, of Sotheby Rise, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £48.00, costs: £85.00, disqualified for 14 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of criminal cases each week

DANIEL BELL, aged 28, of Mallard Close, Northampton, criminal damage, common assault; community order, surcharge £114.

ZAKI ABDI, aged 28, of Grafton Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80.

CHARLOTTE BOLTON, aged 35, of Jasper Walk, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £143, surcharge £57.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 14 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JEFRIN PAULSON-ALAPATT, aged 31, of Ullswater Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £143, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for three months.

SAEED YAMIN, aged 51, of no fixed abode, two counts of possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; six months in prison.

■ These cases were heard on August 4

FINLAY JAMES SHARPLES, aged 39, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; four weeks in prison.

DALE ROBERT THOMPSON, aged 36, of no fixed abode; failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, failed to comply with community order; 28 days in prison, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VOI TECHNOLOGY LTD, of Wardour Street, London, failed to give information Identifying the rider of a Voi E-Scooter who was alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £200, costs of £250.

VERONIKA AGACHI, aged 48, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Best Pol Supermarket, Kettering Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £135.00.

ION ALEXA, aged 34, of Addison Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette in Quorn Way; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £135.00.

RALUCA ANA BILAUCA, aged 20, of Hunter Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Radio Northampton; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KATIE BUCHAN, aged 42, of The Drive, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette in St Michaels Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

IVAN BUCKOVIC, aged 37, of Lion Court, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Cafe Creperie, Fish Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

NICOLETA BURIAN, age not given, of Talbot Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette in Campbell Square; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

WAYNE BUTLER, aged 34, of Tower Field Square, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Greggs, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOHN CACOJRU, aged 44, of Maidencastle, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette in the car park, Wellington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

JEANETTE CHAPMAN, aged 28, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Guildhall; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

CRISTIAN FLORIN CHIFOR, aged 20, of Artizan Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Post Office, St GIles Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

IOANA CHIRA, aged 44, of Wellington Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHARON COTTAR, aged 41, of Tyes Court, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Greggs, Mercers Row; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

MARIA COZA, aged 50, of Craven Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Earl Street Minimarket; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

FLORIN CUTITARU, aged 43, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Point Estates, Kettering Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

TAI DANEILLE, aged 25, of Austin Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHRISTINA DAVID, aged 35, of Ecton Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

JULIAN DIMITRU, age not given; of Pytchley Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Tesco, Wellingborough Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

GARY DUNCAN, aged 45, of Newport Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette at the car park, Wellington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

ALIRAJ EGLI, aged 32, of Prentice Court, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Bargains 2, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABDUL HAMID ELMABROUK, aged 30, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette at Northampton train station car park; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

VITALI EVANOVA, aged 47, of Clare Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Burger King, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

CHRIS FAMILIA, aged 51, of Brook Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Wok Inn, Sheep Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

OMAR FATHULA, aged 51, of St Katherines Court, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Spar Garage, St James Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOANNA GABER, aged 50, of Earl Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Radio Northampton; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

FAIKOW GENT, aged 28, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Wok Inn, Sheep Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

GHEORGHE GRANCIA, age not given, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside EE, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

LOUISE HARRIS, aged 51, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Northampton train station; fined £66.00, surcharge £26.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MICHAEL HILLARY, aged 55, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette in Grange Road, Northampton; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

SARAH HUSSAIN, aged 38, of Hinton Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Subway, Melbourne Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

MARCIN IGINATE, aged 44, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Ecco White Goods, Kettering Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

RAMOS IONUT, aged 30, of Hester Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside D Light, Kettering Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAWRENCE LOWERY, aged 33, of Malthouse Close, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Guildhall; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

VASILE MACO, aged 55, of Louise Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Zone Beauty, Wellingborough Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

BOGDAN MANLOR, aged 23, of Craven Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

COASTACHE MARIAN, aged 38, of Derby Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Lamplighter, Overstone Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAUL MILLER, aged 49, of Freehold Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside The Black Prince pub, Abington Square; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

ANDI MURATI, aged 26, of Derby Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette at the car park, Wellington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

ELENA NECHITA, aged 40, of Oakley Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette at the car park, Wellington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

MATEUSZ PARADOWSKI, aged 32, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette at the Racecourse; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARIANA PETRE, aged 49, of Charles Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

ORNEST RAMA, aged 40, of Somerset Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside China Spice, Clare Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

SARAH RASHBROOKE, aged 43, of Edmunds Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Mach Recruitment, St Giles Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

UDILA REMUS, aged 42, of Kettering Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Costcutter, Kettering Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOHAMMAF SANI, aged 39, of Garrick Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Barclays, Wellingborough Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

CATALIN SARPE, aged 27, of Talbot Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Premier Stores, Clare Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

CHRISTINA SERBAN, aged 33, of Charles Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Poundland, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

SANASARS SIMANIS, aged 50, of Cranstoun Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARIAN SIMIONONESCU, aged 30, of Gray Street, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Ladbrokes, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

GEORGE TENBY, aged 52, of Whitegates, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Post Office, St Giles Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

VASU VASILLE, aged 43, of Stanley Road, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette outside Grosvenor Centre; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

THOMAS WARNER, aged 35, of Fiensgate, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette in St Michaels Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £125.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAMIE WILSON, aged 29, of Washbrook Close, Northampton, contravened a provision of the National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws at River Nene, took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £346.00, surcharge £138.00, costs £135.00.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.