■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 18

PAWAL BABIK, aged 29, of Loyd Road, Northampton, drug driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85,

DYLAN VAUGHAN, aged 20, of The Rookery, Grange Park, two counts of drug driving, possession of cocaine; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months

Northampton Magistrates' Court

WAYNE PILSBURY, aged 50, of Park Square, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, obstructed police; fined £90, costs £85,

MORGAN THOMAS, aged 23, of Coverack Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,300, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months,

RHYS KELLY, aged 23, of Cowgill Close, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending,

BAYLEE EDMUNDS, aged 21, of c/o Hermitage Way, Wootton, drug driving, possession of cannabis, resisted police; 140 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85,

ELIS LLESHI, aged 31, of Hervey Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £360, surcharge £144, costs £130, nine points,

YASIN HUSSEIN, aged 26, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £1,320,costs £130,

NATHAN CHAMBERS, aged 33, of Forest Road, Piddington, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £130, six points,

PETER KING, aged 68, of Green Lane, Towcester, drove without due care and attention, fined £628, surcharge £251, costs £130, six points,

SHEIKH MOYNUL ISLAM, aged 35, of Crestline Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal, defective light; fined £285, surcharge £114, costs £200, three points.

■ These cases were heard on September 19

ETHAN SHEPHERD, aged 20, of Broadlands, Pitsford, drug driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ROBERT HALL, aged 68, of Drywell Court, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; fined £677, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

RYAN JACKSON, aged 39, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, drove without due care and attention; fined £228, surcharge £91, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TIMOTHY LINFORD, aged 50, of Watery Lane, Nether Heyford, drink driving; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

PAUL OKO, aged 52, of St Michaels Road, Northampton, on August 8, 2024, stole coffee and soft drinks to the value of £18.48 from BP, on August 11, stole sausage rolls, cakes and eggs, to the value of 13.52 from BP, on September 2 stole three crates of Strongbow cider, two crates of San Miguel lager to the value of £78 from BP, on August 18 stole a number of Greggs items and Starbucks items to the value of £14.65 from BP; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £124.65, costs £85.

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, on September 15, 2024, stole bottles of wine to the value of £313 from One Stop, on August 23 stole bottles of wine to the value of £66 from BP, on September 16 stole items to the value of £99.15 from One Stop, on September 15 stole bottles of wine, to the value of £149 from One Stop, on September 15 stole bottles of wine to the value of £248.50 from One Stop, on September 14 stole bottles of wine to the value of £96.25 from One Stop, on September 17 stole bottles of wine to the val e of £162.75 from One Stop; eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £1,134.65, costs £85,

TONY LIMAJ, aged 43, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, common assault; community order, surcharge £114, costs £650.

Michael CAMERON, aged 42, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison.

MADAHA SHIJA PERRETT, aged 40, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; seven days in prison, costs £60,

PETER WILLIAM DANIELS, aged 72, of Elizabeth Road, West Haddon, dishonestly failed to promptly notify West Northamptonshire Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Housing Benefit; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DAVID MARK HARRISON, aged 54, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £400, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.